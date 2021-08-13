13/08/2021

Naas town is finalist in 'Ireland's Friendliest Place' to shop awards

National Retail Excellence Awards

Swan's on the Green in Naas - one of the retailers which helped Naas qualify for the award

Naas is a finalist in the National Retail Excellence Awards for 'Ireland’s Friendliest Place'.

Ireland's Friendliest Place awards, run by Retail Excellence Ireland, have been ongoing since 2016. Each county and city council can nominate one place to enter, and up to 10 stores in that town will be audited to determine its friendliness level. 

Five Naas companies -  Urban Kitchen, Swans on the Green, Fabucci Footwear, High Statham Jeweller & Goldsmith and Emporium KALU - won Naas a place in the final.

According to Retail Excellence Ireland, “The standard was very high this year as all retailers are working so hard to make a strong recovery post pandemic.”

Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office offered its congratulations to the retailers for their excellence in customer service and experience, and for showcasing Naas as a national leader in retail excellence.

The final awards event will take place virtually in November 2021.

Naas will square off against Ennis, Dunshaughlin, Kilkenny city and Monaghan in the virtual finals which take place in November.

