Burst water main may affect north Kildare supply today

Irish Water and Kildare County Council working on issue

Householders in the Celbridge area may be without water today due to a burst water main.

The areas where supply may be disrupted are Hazelhatch Road, Hazelhatch Park, Primrose Gate, Hazelwood Park, Simmonstown Park, Primrose Hill, Primrose Village, The Grove, Simmonstown Manor, Callender's Mill, Temple Manor, Chelmsford, Chelmsford Manor and surrounding areas.

According to a statement from Irish Water and Kildare County Council, a repair crew is carrying out emergency repairs as quickly and safely as possible and traffic management will be in place while these essential works are underway.

"Repairs are expected to be completed by 5pm today but we recommend that customers allow two to three hours for normal supply to report. There may be some customers who are impacted for longer due to a second burst in the area. Repair crews will make every effort possible to divert supply to affected properties but there may be some who do not receive a full water supply until tomorrow."

