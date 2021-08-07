Renewed appeal to help trace missing woman (61)

Missing: Elizabeth Burke
Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 61-year-old Elizabeth Burke who was last seen in the Blanchardstown area at 7am yesterday morning, Friday, August 6.
Elizabeth is described as being 5’3” in height, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a green raincoat, black leggings with blue and pink trainers.
Gardaí are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Elizabeth is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
More News
The wedding of Major Colgan and Ann Shortt, which took place shortly after his return from the Paris Olympics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.