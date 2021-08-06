Woman told by husband she'd be sent out of the country

A woman seeking court protection told a Naas District Court hearing on August 5 that her husband said she’d be sent home.

The woman was granted an interim protection order.

She claimed that she has suffered mental abuse and one of the children tried to self harm.

The woman told the court that as a child she was abused by another party and her husband would sometimes ask her to elaborate on this.

She said this is painful for her and it has caused her mental health to deteriorate.

The woman told the court she wanted her husband to stay away and she wanted the court to protect her children.

She said he had suggested that he “do cocaine” with her daughter and on the previous Sunday he got drunk and threatened to burn a car.

The woman further alleged that he threatened that his daughter’s citizenship would be revoked.