04/08/2021

Kildare person one number short of €72m jackpot

Lottery

An online player in Kildare came within one lucky star number of the massive €72,123,753 jackpot on offer in last night’s EuroMillions draw. The online player matched five numbers and one lucky star to win €193,278 in the Tuesday night draw. The winning ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at www.lottery.ie. 

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Kildare ticket holder who is encouraged to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their prize. 

Read more Kildare news

The winning numbers for last night’s (Tuesday 3rd August) EuroMillions draw were: 17, 21, 23, 45, 46 and lucky stars 07, 11. 

As there was no winner of last night’s life-changing €72,123,753 jackpot, Friday night’s EuroMillions jackpot will now roll to an estimated €85 million.

 

