03/08/2021

Over 26,000 new cars registered in July

Pent up demand and savings have contributed

Over 26,000 new cars registered in July

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) today released their official new vehicle statistics. To present a more accurate picture of the new vehicle registrations, it is important to compare registrations totals with the same period in 2019 (pre-COVID) when businesses were fully operational.

There were 26,483 new cars registrations for July compared to 21,171 in July 2020 and 24,681 in July 2019. Some 90,342 new cars were registered year to date compared to 74,056 for the same period in 2020 (+22%) and 105,439 in 2019 (-14.3%).

Light Commercials Vehicles (LCV) seen an increase of 4,794 registrations compared to July last year 4,443 and 4,697 for the same month in 2019. Year to date 21,814 new LCVs were registered an increase on last year’s 15,012 (+45.3%) and on 20,014 in 2019 (+8.99%).

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) seen 325 registrations in July when compared to 257 in July 2020 and 251 July 2019. Year to date HGV's registrations total 1,852 compared with 1,456 in 2020 (+27.2%) and 2,054 in 2019 (-9.83%).

5,345 used cars were imported in July 2021, compared with 8,740 imports in July 2020, a decrease on the 9,382 imports in July 2019. Year to date used imports are up 30.4% (41,097) on 2020 (31,527) and down 34.25% on 2019 (62,508).

1,902 new electric vehicles registered in July compared to 771 in July 2020. So far this year 6,233 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 2,660 on the same period 2020. Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with their combined market share now over 30.44%. Diesel now accounts for 34.43%, Petrol 32.62%, Hybrid 16.56%, Electric 6.90% and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 6.98%.

