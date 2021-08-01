Missing Kildare girl (17): Gardai renew appeal for information on Shannon Molloy's whereabouts

Shannon Molloy, 17
Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Shannon Molloy, who has been missing from the Mucklon area near Enfield on the Kildare/Meath border, since Wednesday last, July 28.
Shannon is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height with a thin build. She has medium length dark brown/red hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Shannon was wearing at the time she went missing.
Gardaí are concerned for Shannon's welfare. Anyone with information on Shannon's whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
