Gardaí concerned for missing Kildare girl (17)

Shannon Molloy
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Shannon Molloy, who has been missing from the Mucklon area of Enfield since Wednesday, 28th July.
Shannon is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a thin build, medium length dark brown/red hair and blue eyes.
Gardaí are concerned for Shannon's welfare.
Anyone with information on Shannon's whereabouts are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
