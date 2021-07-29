Man exposed himself to young girls, Naas court is told

The hearing took place at Naas Courthouse
A man exposed himself in front of young girls, it was alleged at Naas District Court on July 28.
The man is facing eight counts of indecent exposure on dates in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Sgt Jim Kelly said the man exposed himself in front of females and had masturbated in front of the others.
He described the alleged victims as young girls and claimed the offences took place at a number of locations.
Judge Desmond Zaidan remanded the defendant in custody until August 19 for the preparation of a book of evidence.
