28/07/2021

WARNING: Number of CBD (cannaboid) food supplement brands recalled due to unsafe levels of THC

THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall alert for various CBD food supplements due to the presence of unsafe levels of delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

THC is the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

According to the FSAI: "The implicated batches of CBD food supplements contain unsafe levels of delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) based on the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) acute reference dose."

"Inspectors are requested as part of their routine checks to verify that the above products are recalled from sale. If found, they should seize, remove and detain the products off site; also oversee a recall, ensure a point-of-sale notice is displayed in store and on websites if sold online.

"Distributors are requested to withdraw the product from the market.

"Retailers are requested to remove the products from sale. Food businesses that have sold the implicated batches of the  implicated CBD products to consumers must display a point-of-sale notice in store and on websites if sold online, to inform consumers that the implicated batches of these CBD products are being recalled and the reason why.

"Consumers should not purchase or consume any of the implicated batches of the CBD food supplements listed."

