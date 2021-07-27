Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Kildare residents face property tax hike

Kildare residents face property tax hike

Kildare resident to pay more tax

Paul O'Meara

paul@leinsterleader.ie

People living in County Kildare face an additional  local property tax hike for 2022 of 2.5%.

Following a motion tabled by the Labour Party, Kildare County Council has increased the LPT base rate from 7.5% to 10%.

From 2015, local authorities throughout Ireland can vary the property tax rate charged by up to 15%.

In 2020 and 2021 the rate variation voted through by KCC was 7.5%.

In Kildare and other counties the LPT base rate increase is used to fund a range of projects.

Meanwhile, KCC is seeking what it sees as its share of revenue from the tax on the basis of the number of new houses being built in the county - and the consequent demand for services as a result of these new builds.

Between 2014 and 2020 nearly 7,300 units were built in the county, generating nearly €6.9m in property tax.

