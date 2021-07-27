LOVE ISLAND TONIGHT: Whose heads are turning in Casa Amor?

Casa Amor has shaken up the Villa, but whose heads are set to turn in Love Island?

Over at the Villa, the girls are discussing tonight’s sleeping arrangements. Millie says: “I definitely do not want to sleep next to a boy.”

Abigail says: “It’s a bit too soon isn’t it?”

Referring to Tyler, Kaz says: “I feel like I just got into bed with a boy I really like.”

Meanwhile, over at Casa Amor the boys are also discussing sleeping arrangements. Tyler and Amy have decided they’ll share a bed this evening. The pair ask Mary and Toby what their plans are.

Toby says: “We can have a chat in bed with no distractions.”

But while the rest of the boys make arrangements to sleep inside, Teddy and Jake head outside to the daybed.

CHLOE HAS EYES FOR NEW BOY DALE

Chloe is currently in a friendship couple with Hugo, but has made no secret of the fact she is interested in getting to know the new boys at the Villa.

Speaking with the girls on the terrace, Chloe says: “Dale, potential to fancy. If I had to pick one to snog now, it would be him.”

Chloe later pulls Dale for a chat on the sun deck. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Chloe says: “I’ve got a crush on Dale. When he was skipping, I thought ‘that is fit!’ He’s a good height because I don’t fancy tall boys.”

And later speaking in the Beach Hut, Dale says: “She’s really fun. She’s made me feel super welcome in the Villa. I’m loving her energy.”

What’s next for the pair?

HUGO AND AMY GET TO KNOW EACH OTHER

Speaking with Amy in Casa Amor, Hugo says: “I want to know more about what you do for fun.”

Amy says: “Me and the girls go out for dinner a lot. I like playing sports and going to the gym. I love tennis, I love squash.”

Impressed by Amy’s interest in sport, Hugo then says: “I reckon I’d absolutely thrash you to be fair!”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Hugo says: “Amy’s energy is spot on. She brings a lot to the table. I definitely feel like we vibe off each other. She wasn’t in my bed last night so who knows? Maybe tonight could be the night.”

Have Hugo and Amy found what each other is looking for?

CLARISSE TURNS HER ATTENTION TO TEDDY

Teddy is speaking with Clarisse who suggests she is keen on getting to know him.

Teddy says: “If I wasn’t in the situation that I’m in, it would be so easy.”

Clarisse says: “What are you saying then?”

Teddy says: “If you were in my shoes, what would you do?”

Clarisse says: “Obviously this is to find the person that you want to be with. If there is someone that is better suited for you…”

Teddy asks: “Are you saying you’re better suited to me?”

Clarisse says: “I think so!”

THE VILLA AND CASA AMOR GO HEAD-TO-HEAD IN RAUNCHY RACE

Both the Islanders at the Villa and Casa Amor receive a text which reads: “Islanders. This afternoon, the Villa will take on Casa Amor in Raunchy Race. The two villas will race against each other to compete for a series of saucy challenges. The first Villa to complete each challenge wins a point. The villa that receives the most points will win a party tonight. #makemadmoves #kissthefacetowintherace.”

The Villa and Casa Amor will both receive texts at the same time with a challenge they need to complete. The villa that completes it in the fastest time will win a point.

The first text says: “The boy whose name comes first alphabetically must snog every girl.”

But when the shortest boy is instructed to kiss the girl he fancies most, Liberty’s mind soon turns to Jake over at Casa Amor.

Similarly, the shortest girl is then asked to snog the tallest boy for 15 seconds which leaves Jake guessing. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Jake says: “It is what it is. It’s a bit of fun. It's a challenge. I just hope it didn’t mean anything.”

But who will reign supreme in tonight’s challenge, the Villa or Casa Amor? And which villa will be rewarded with a party to celebrate their victory?

LILLIE ‘THROWS EVERYTHING IN THE BAG’ FOR LIAM

Over at Casa Amor, new girl Lillie has been open about the fact she is interested in Liam.

Later, speaking with Liam, Lillie says: “You make me smile. I feel very nervous around you, in a good way.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Lillie, Liam says: “I do get on with Lillie, she’s a nice girl. I do think she is very attractive but I’m here just to have fun.”

Liam says to Lillie: “My head is with Millie. But I’m here, I’m not in the Villa. I’ve known Millie for two and a half weeks and I've been spending every day with her. Where is your head at?”

Lillie says: “You. I’m not going to even play it cool!”

And Lillie says: “I know I’m quite comfortable here. So I’m throwing everything in the bag.”

Liam says: “I’m very attracted to you and I do enjoy your company. But then you know my situation.”

