Co-operative Housing Ireland to launch 80 new homes in Kildare town tomorrow

A new estate of 80 co-op houses at Loughlion Green in Kildare town will be officially launched tomorrow.
Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke TD and Cathaoirleach of Kildare Cllr Naoise Ó’Cearúil will officially open the estate on behalf of Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI). CHI is one of Ireland’s largest Approved Housing Bodies working with Local Authorities and others to meet the housing needs of low-income households.
Loughlion Green is located near the Tesco store on the town's Monasterevin Road. Residents have been moving in to the homes in the past number of months.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.