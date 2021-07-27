Deaths in County Kildare

Michael O'Donnell, Clondalkin, Dublin / Maynooth

July 24, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Michael (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section at RIP.ie. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/ Michael's funeral cortège will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Maynooth on Thursday morning at approx. 10.30am and proceeding to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Majella Brophy (née Tobin), Bagenalstown, Carlow / Athy/ Ballylinan, Laois

July 25. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Dermot, adored grandmother of Ruáirí, cherished sister of the late Margaret, loved daughter of Annie and the late Mikey, treasured daughter-in-law of Mary and the late John Joe, loved sister-in-law of Bill and godmother of Jessica. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, mother, grandchild, daughter-in-law Ciara, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, niece, relatives and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by a cremation Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 2.15pm. Majella’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Church of the Sacred Heart, online streaming service by using the following link: https://arlesparish.ie/webcam/ Majella's Cremation Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium can be viewed on the following link https://vimeo.com/event/139693

Willliam Farrell

William (Willie Pat) Farrell, Lexlip Park, Leixlip / Ballymahon, Longford

July 25. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved husband of the late Una and brother of the late Jack, deeply regretted by his loving children Siobhán, Claire and Colm, son-in-law Frank, grandchildren Finn and Faye, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for William (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below. William's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday evening at 3pm by clicking on the following link http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/ Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues. William's funeral cortège will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, at approx. 2.30pm and will travel, via his late residence in Leixlip Park, Leixlip and then proceeding to the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip, for 3pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Those that would like to line the route may do so in a socially distanced manner.