5 tips to stay cool when working from home

Met Eireann has issued Status Yellow and Status Orange high weather warnings as temperatures across Ireland continue to soar.

But while we all rejoiced at seeing the big yellow ball in the sky over the weekend, for many, the sun’s continued presence has become too much to handle, particularly for those who have to work through the heat.

“Temperatures have reached into the thirties in some parts of the country this week and we are all feeling the effects. We are not used to these conditions in Ireland and in often cases, we are ill-equipped to deal with extreme heat. Those who must work through the hot weather need to take all precautions necessary to ensure they stay safe,” says Breda Dooley of Matrix Recruitment.

For those working from home in cramped attic rooms, home offices or modern glass kitchens the heat can feel unbearable, but it can also be dangerous and heat stroke and heat exhaustion are a real threat to workers right now.

Below are five tips from Matrix Recruitment for working through the heatwave safely and comfortably:

Dress for the weather, not for the meeting:

When it comes to dressing for the workday, most of us consider our schedule first, dressing for particular meetings we may have through the day. But this week, the weather should be your first consideration. Choose light and breathable clothes that will regulate your temperatures. The best part of working from home is any Zoom meetings are only visible from the waist up so use it to your advantage and opt for shorts, skirts and sandals for the rest of the week.

Keep shaded:

While it’s tempting to work outside and catch a tan while replying to emails, its much safer to work indoors and in the shade. Direct sunlight over an extended period could cause you to burn badly if you’re not careful, or worse, you could get heat stroke. To help prevent your house building up heat during the day, try keep all your curtains closed – this will keep the sun out and prevent your home feeling like a greenhouse. You can also ventilate by opening the windows so a nice breeze flows through the home.

Skip the coffee:

When the temperatures rise you need to up your water intake. Skip the coffee and instead opt for plain, carbonated or flavoured water. Make sure to hydrate every hour throughout the day. As for the post-work pint or glass of vino? Alcohol can dehydrate you quickly and if you’re already dehydrated it can worsen symptoms, so make smart choices and balance any alcohol with plenty H2O.

Change your working hours:

If the job allows, ask your manager if you can work earlier or later in order to avoid the high temperatures of the afternoon. You’re probably find that you work better too as the high temperatures can severely affect work output and cause brain fog.

Take five to cool down:

Make sure to take plenty of breaks throughout the day and, if you feel you are overheating, take 5 minutes to cool down. Run cold water in the bath and paddle your feet for a few minutes – your feet are the quickest ways to regulate your temperature and a splash of cold water can be just the ticket in the heat. If you don’t have a bath, you can also use ice or a cold damp towel on your pulse points to cool down the body.