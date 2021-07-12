Call for Kildare County Council HQ to fly greater variety of flags

Kildare County Council meeting report

Call for Kildare County Council HQ to fly greater variety of flags

File photo of rainbow flag

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Kildare County Council is to consider flying more flags at its Naas offices.

Cllr Chris Pender wants the Progressive Pride flag (which embraces marginalised people) flown along with the Bi Pride flag and the Trans Pride flag at all public buildings at relevant dates to the LGBTQ+ community.

The call was made by Cllr Pender, who said that the flying of flags needs to be backed with support for these groups.

KCC official Christine O'Grady reported that the Rainbow flag flies every year in support of the pride movement and demonstrates the council’s commitment to equality and the inclusion of all its citizens.

She said the flag flies for one week during Pride month and this is done in consultation with Pride month event organisers.

KCC also supported the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism, and Transphobia on May 17 and the flag was flown on that day.

The issue of flying more flags will be addressed at a KCC meeting this month.

