Fr Peter McVerry to address People Before Profit Kildare meeting on housing

Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry will speak at an upcoming public meeting on housing to be hosted by the Kildare People Before Profit party.

The meeting will also be addressed by local rep Paul Mahon, a representative of Kildare Traveller Action and Claire O'Connor from Inner City Helping Homeless.

The remote event will be broadcast on the People Before Profit Kildare Facebook page on Tuesday, July 13, at 7pm.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Mahon said that the recent block-buy of 135 homes in Mullen Park, Maynooth, had caused outrange among first time buyers.

He added: “Kildare is currently the third most expensive county in the State to buy a house and has the third highest private rental cost. The last figures released show over 6,000 applications for social housing in Kildare, representing over 16,000 people. According to the 2016 census there are over 4,500 vacant properties in Kildare. Tackling these vacant properties could go a long way towards addressing the crisis. Kildare Council need to get serious about Compulsory Purchase Orders for vacant homes because right now vacant property has more protection than the people in need of homes.”

Mr. Mahon also drew attention to the crisis for the Traveller community. He said “It is important to highlight the worsening conditions for the Traveller community, with many living in unsafe or overcrowded conditions."