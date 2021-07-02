Aged 18 to 34? Here's how to register for a Covid-19 vaccine in your local pharmacy?

The big Covid-19 news this morning is that 18-34-year-olds will be able to get a one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine in their local pharmacy from Monday.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed the news which will see pharmacies deliver the vaccines in a race against the Delta variant which is expected to become dominant in Ireland by mid-July.

So, how do you apply if your 18-34 and want a vaccine?

You can call up your local participating pharmacy and put your name down to be called. You can see the list of participating pharmacies in your county by TAPPING HERE.

People are being asked to register early so pharmacies can prepare and no vaccines are wasted.

Choice

Minister Donnelly said young people now have a choice to get a vaccine like the Johnson and Johnson jab earlier or wait to register for an mRNA vaccine in a vaccination centre. The portal to apply for these jabs, mainly Pfizer, will open for 30-34-year-olds late next week.

Vaccination centres will also begin vaccinating younger age groups from mid-July in line with the current age-based rollout plan. They are currently vaccinating those in their 40s and late 30s.

When their age group is being processed, people can register online at www.hse.ie for a vaccination centre clinic with a Personal Public Service (PPS) number, Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address. Alternatively, people can call HSELive on 1800 700 700 to register on the phone.