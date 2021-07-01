KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: Dunlea's lodge plans for new Kilcullen car showrooms

Plans submitted

KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: Dunlea's lodge plans for new Kilcullen car showrooms

Dunlea's have lodged plans for a new 4,000 sq.ft garage showroom at Brownstown, Kilcullen. 

Bella Enterprises Ltd (Dunlea's of Kilcullen) wants to build new showrooms for the sale of motor vehicles, including an entrance lobby, display area, offices and ancillary accommodation, as well as workshops/service areas all at ground floor level. The plans for the first floor include offices, parts storage and ancillary accommodation. The facility, if approved will cover 2,000 sq.ft on each floor. 

The proposed development also features a new recessed vehicle entrance, totem signs, general signage, provision of on-site parking for sale/display of vehicles and secure vehicle compound storage areas.

The file was submitted to Kildare County Council on June 22. Submissions can be made by July 26 and a decision is due on August 16. 

