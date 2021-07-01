KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: Plans to replace stables with ten new Naas homes

Plans lodged with Kildare County Council
A company wants to demolish a two-storey dwelling and stable block to make way for ten two-storey dwellings in Naas.
If approved, the development would consist of two semi-detached units facing onto Rathasker road, one terraced block containing three units; one terraced block containing three units, and a terraced block containing five units.
The development also includes a new wastewater pumping station, and changes to the existing vehicular entrance as well as the construction of a new internal road to service dwellings. Rathasker Developments Ltd want to build the residential development at Clough, Rathasker Road.
The application was lodged with Kildare County Council on June 28. Submissions can be made by August 1 and a decision is due on August 22.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.