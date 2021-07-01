Stray dogs seized after wildlife killed in Kildare

One of the stray dogs killed in Athy
Three stray dogs were seized in Athy following reports that wildlife, including a cat, had been killed by the animals.
Local community gardaí and Kildare County Council dog warden located and seized the dogs, and thanked local residents who assisted in the operation.
Gardaí warned that owners must keep their dogs under control, and they face prosecution if they do not.
