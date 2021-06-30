Naas students reach Junk Kouture grand final

Naas students reach Junk Kouture grand final

The Naas Junk Kouture projects

Two designs created by students at St Mary’s, Naas, have reached the grand final of the Junk Kouture national fashion competition.

The competition challenges secondary students to create outfits out of waste and recycled material.

The two St Mary's TY projects, Pleasures of the World, above left, and Maraja, right, are among 40 national finalists who will battle it out for the top prize later this year.

