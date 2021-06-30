Naas students reach Junk Kouture grand final

The Naas Junk Kouture projects
Two designs created by students at St Mary’s, Naas, have reached the grand final of the Junk Kouture national fashion competition.
The competition challenges secondary students to create outfits out of waste and recycled material.
The two St Mary's TY projects, Pleasures of the World, above left, and Maraja, right, are among 40 national finalists who will battle it out for the top prize later this year.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.