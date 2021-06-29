Rezoning of land in County Kildare 'not leading to more houses'

The rezoning of land to allow for houses and apartments and houses to be built is not working.

Cllr Bill Clear said the argument that the rezoning of land would lead to more dwellings and at a reasonable price is flawed.

He sought information about the number of houses and apartments that have been built across the county since 2014, at a Kildare County Council meeting.

He said that while it takes time to build houses and apartments, he is concerned about the number of planning permissions that have been granted but not acted upon.

According to Kildare County Council permission was given for a total of 17,793 dwellings between 2014 and 2020 - made up of houses (12,123), apartments (2,302) and one off houses (3,368).

However, only 7,280 have been completed.

Nevertheless this does not tell the full story.

Cllr Seamie Moore said that many may be under construction, but not completed.

KCC official Mairead Hunt said the figures do not cover the number which are currently being built.

