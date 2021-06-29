Allenwood playground delay

Allenwood
The provision of a playground in Allenwood has been stalled.
Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has expressed disappointment saying It’s a pity to see that work on the tendering process for a playground has been delayed, pending the appointment of a replacement staff member.
“This is unfortunate, but I am confident that the Kildare County Council will work to rectify this as soon as is possible,” Sen O’Loughlin added.
“The council has committed to recommencing tendering for the playground as soon as is practicable. The objective is to have a tender ready by the end of the year and for construction to take place in 2022.”
She added that many of the residents in the area have been looking for a playground for some time.
More News
Kildare businessman Barry Flanagan's Green business success will be one of the case studies discussed at the seminar
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.