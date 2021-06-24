Monasterevin primary schools to amalgamate; new building approved

Monasterevin. File picture
Two primary schools in Monasterevin are set to amalgamate, with the news that a new school building has been approved for the new entity.
St Evin's currently caters for girls from junior infants to sixth class; and boys in junior and senior infants. Boys from first to sixth class are taught in St Peter's.
Proposals for a new state-of-the art primary school building with classrooms, a special needs unit and a hall are now going to tender.
The news has been warmly welcomed by local political representatives.
The educational landscape in Monasterevin is set to significantly change over the next couple of years, with building work progressing on the new St Paul's Secondary School building, which will be located on the grounds of Moore Abbey.
