Drunk man arrested in Naas Courthouse during court sitting

Naas Courthouse
A drunk man was detained by gardai in the foyer of Naas Courthouse as the regular District Court was taking place.
The incident happened at 3.40pm on June 16 after the man entered the building and began shouting and roaring and refused to leave.
The 35 year old, who has a temporary address, in the Naas area was taken to the local garda station.
