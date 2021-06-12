KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Family living in Shanacloon: Two-bed dormer on the market for €430,000

A spacious two bedroom dormer bungalow on 0.5 acres, extending to approximately 135 sq m, is on the market with Coonan Property.

According to the selling agent, this home offers the balance of tranquil rural living with the benefit of a few minutes’ drive from Kildare Village, Kildare town and direct access to the M7 motorway to Dublin and all major routes.

Approached by wooden gates and gravel drive, this home is well presented with mature grounds to the front and rear of the property. The property comprises of hallway, sitting room, living room, kitchen, utility room, wc, two double bedrooms with one en-suite and family bathroom.

The upstairs comprises of storage area approximately 77 sq m with two storage rooms laid out as bedrooms with one en-suite and one Jack and Jill leading out to the landing. The additional storage room is used as a home office/study.

The property is completed to a high standard with finishing touches that make a property a home such as the wood panelling and radiator covers in the hallway, stove feature fire place with back boiler and the kitchen range cooker.

Countryside

There is ample parking to the front and rear of the property.

The rear garden overlooks the beautiful countryside within safe surrounds for a young family to enjoy country life. The home is on the market with a guide price of €430,000.

