PROPERTY WATCH: Kildare summer auctions fast approaching

The Leinster Property Auction are continuing to take entries for their upcoming summer auction taking place on June 17 and July 15.

The auctions offer properties from across Leinster where there is continued demand from buyers for family homes, commercial and investment properties, and also land.

Patrick Folan of The Leinster Property Auction commented that “demand for rental properties across Leinster in has led to rent price increases of approximately 6% year-on-year, with many renters now being pushed to leave the renting market and purchasing their own home. Mortgage applications have also increased in the past few years with the latest figures from Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) reporting that the number of mortgages approved rose by 98.3% on same period last year, when the country was in the first Covid-19 lockdown.

“Month-on-month mortgage approvals are also continuing to rise by c. 0.9%. With the number of potential buyers still outstripping the number of properties for sale, now is an excellent time to look at selling.”

The auction team at The Leinster Property Auction have also noticed that there is an increase in buyers looking to purchase in commuter areas around the province, where there is often better value to be found. The auction team are encouraging people thinking of selling to contact them about their upcoming auctions. With buyers spread across the province and further, the auction team are confident they can continue to get strong results.

Some of the properties up for auction this summer include:

Ballinadrimna, Moyvalley, Kildare — Offered at bids over €210,000 in partnership with Team Lorraine Mulligan.

This is a lovely, and freshly painted, four-bed cottage situated on a generous c. 3 acre site. This home is presented to market in excellent condition and would be ideally suited to someone with horses or for someone who needs extra storage grounds. This is a real jewel on the current property market and enjoys proximity to Broadford, Derrinturn, Enfield, Edenderry, Kilcock, Maynooth and Celbridge.

Circa 22 acres, Kilree, Bagenalstown, Carlow — Offered at bids over €200,000 in partnership with Kehoe Auctioneers

Development lands extending to c 22 acres in the town of Bagenalstown adjoining Fr Cummins Park. The lands would ideally suit a medium density housing development within easy reach of the town’s amenities and the town services. Folio number CW9392F & CW9389F.

Derry, The Ballagh, Enniscorthy, Wexford — Offered at Bids over €275,000 in partnership with Lambert McCormack Property.

A stunning family home that combines an air of graceful living with a feeling of warmth and homeliness. This impressively designed 4/5 bedroom home has a bespoke interior that offers an abundance of living space over two levels.

Outside, the property is approached by a sweeping driveway with extensive front lawn, whilst the back garden is the most private and peaceful setting, encompassed by mature trees, certainly an outstanding feature of this exceptional residence. There is also a large, detached workshop, perfectly suited for a home office. This detached home is ideally set in a tranquil setting among picturesque countryside and a backdrop of fields and forestry.

