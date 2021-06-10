WATCH: Midlands woman's brilliant primary school teacher sketch will bring back memories!!!
The latest hilarious video from Aisling Kearns will bring memories back for anyone who was 'the chatty one' in primary school.
She is continuing to rack up views, likes and followers across her social media platforms with her hilarious sketches on Irish life and this one is sure to strike a chord.
The hugely talented performer has just short of 200,000 fans on Tik Tok and has had 3.7 million likes of her videos.
View this post on Instagram
You can see all Aisling's brilliant videos on Instagram by CLICKING HERE
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.