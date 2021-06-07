BREAKING: Three month old baby girl killed by dog

Garda investigation

BREAKING: Three month old baby girl killed by dog

File photo

Reporter:

Leader reporter

A three-month old baby girl died after she was attacked by a dog in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after the infant was fatally injured at a residence in Clashmore, Co Waterford, in the early hours of this morning, June 7.

Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.  
 
An Garda Síochána have appealed for family privacy at this time.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie