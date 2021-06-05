Free talks on Strongbow, garrison violence and more at Kildare's Irish Military Seminar

The 2021 edition of the annual Irish Military Seminar, which is normally held each June in the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, has been moved online due to the current public health guidelines.

The War of Independence, World War I, Strongbow and the extensive collections of the Military archives are among the topics that feature in the 2021 programme, which includes Zoom talks and some pre-recorded interviews with local County Kildare historians.

The seminar will provide a lively yet educational view on a broad range of themes and topics. All events are free, and everyone is welcome to join in and participate. The seminar is presented in conjunction with the programme of events for JuneFest 2021. Most of the events require registration on Eventbrite.com or via www.kildare.ie/ehistory.

The lineup for the Fifth Annual Irish Military Seminar is as follows:

l Tuesday, June 8 – 7.30pm: (via Zoom) The Military Archives Pensions Collections — Michael Keane (Military Archives).

l Thursday, June 10 – 7.30pm: (via Zoom) Representing the Last Moments of Irish Revolutionaries in Museums — Dr Siobhán Doyle (National Museum of Ireland).

l Saturday, June 12 — 7.30pm: Premiere of pre-recorded interview: The Life and Work of the War Cartoonist Bill Mauldin — Raphael Ryan in conversation with Margaret Rowe.

l Tuesday, June 15 — 7.3pm: Premiere of pre-recorded interview: Irish Servicewomen in the Great War: From Western Front to the Roaring Twenties — Dr Barbara Walsh in conversation with Margaret Scott.

l Thursday, June 17 — 7.30pm: (via Zoom) Book launch and talk: Remembrance: The World War I Dead of Co Kildare and talk by Ronan McGreevy (The Irish Times).

l Friday, June 18 — 7.30pm: (via Zoom) The Military Archives Oral History Collection — Noelle Grothier.

l Saturday, June 19 — 10am: (via Zoom) Strongbow and the Normans — Dr Conor Kostick.

l Saturday, June 19 — 11am: (via Zoom) Rows and Ructions: military-civilian violence in Irish garrison towns — Dr Aoife Bhreatnach.

l Saturday, June 19 — 12pm: (via Zoom) Guerrilla Warfare During The War of Independence — Lorcan Collins

The Irish Military Seminar would like to acknowledge the support and assistance of the following in holding the annual event: The County Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee, Kildare County Council, Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media (under the Decade of Centenaries 2012-23 Initiative), JuneFest 2021, The County Kildare Federation of Local History Groups, National Gallery of Ireland.

