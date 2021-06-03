Weather forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for some spells of wet weather but it will gradually turn drier through the weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for today,Thursday will be generally dry with just isolated showers and sunny spells developing.

Showers will turn more frequent in the west and southwest through the afternoon and evening but elsewhere will hold mostly dry.

Highest temperatures generally of 15 to 19 degrees but a little cooler in Munster and south Leinster with highest temperatures there of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, increasing strong at times in coastal areas in the west and southwest.

We could see a few thundery⛈️ outbreaks tomorrow as low pressure originating in the Bay of Biscay drifts towards Ireland, bringing with it humid & unstable air.



These showers️ will be hit & miss so keep an eye on Met Éireann radar on our website & apphttps://t.co/YJqxvBBwTs pic.twitter.com/YE2SuGcSnw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 1, 2021

The eastern half of the country on Thursday night will hold largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. However, it will be cloudier further west with more frequent showers developing in western and southwestern coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a largely dry to start with sunny spells and well scattered showers. A spell of rain will push into Munster and Connacht from the Atlantic in the afternoon. However, it will stay largely dry with sunny spells over Ulster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle over the western half of the country on Friday nightwill spread eastwards across the country overnight. The rain will turn patchy as it spreads with some eastern areas holding dry. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

According to Met Eireann, rain will gradually clear to the east through Saturday morning and afternoon with drier and brighter conditions developing as it does. However, isolated patches of light rain and drizzle will linger in places. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a light southwesterly breeze.

Largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers near coasts in the north and northwest on Saturday night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest that Sunday will be a largely dry day with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees. Feeling pleasant with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light breezes. Staying dry overnight with clear spells though there's a possibility of some dense fog developing in light southeasterly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Bank Holiday Monday: Mist and fog will clear away quickly for a dry morning with sunny spells. But cloud will push in from the Atlantic with scattered showers developing, with the driest conditions in the east. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds. Becoming largely dry overnight with lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light breezes.