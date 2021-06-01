HSE plans meeting following Naas Day Care Centre closure

The HSE is planning a meeting with a local group following the closure of the Naas Care of the Aged Centre.

The centre at Newbridge Road has closed temporarily for renovation work.

The decision was taken by the local voluntary group which runs the centre, which itself opened 50 years ago.

A reopening date has not been decided on but there has been minimal activity there for the past 14 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The HSE provided services for older people from the centre until the closure decision was made by the committee.

In a statement the HSE said that it’s working towards reopening these services, including the Naas daycare service based on national guidelines and public health advice.

The statement added: “A meeting is being arranged between the Naas Care of the Aged (group) and the HSE for further discussion.”

The centre is seen as an important focal point for many people living in the area and it hosts a variety of social activities such as bingo, whist, indoor bowls as well as masses.

It’s understood that the committee is keen to expand the range of activities there.

Separately, the HSE operates a day care centre in the premises which provides services for older members of the community in Naas and elsewhere, including assistance in daily living such as preparing food, bathing or washing clothes.