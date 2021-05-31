Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming week is for the weather to stay dry and warm for much of the country for the start of the week before turning more unsettled from mid-week onwards.

According to Met Eireann, Monday will be warm and mainly dry with hazy sunshine. A little cloudier in western coastal counties with some drizzle possible near coasts, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees generally, a little cooler along the south coast with moderate southerly breezes.

Generally dry across the country with clear spells on Monday night. Continuing cloudy in the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle skirting western coasts. Stating relatively mild overnight with lows of 10 to 13 degrees in light breezes.

It is now the warmest day of the year, so far, with air temperatures of almost 22C.️ pic.twitter.com/RS9decyix0 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 30, 2021

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Tuesday is for a cloudy or dull over the western half of the country with some rain and drizzle in western counties, highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees. Warm and brighter further east with a good deal of dry weather and hazy sunny spells, with just scattered showers. Highest temperatures in the eastern half of the country of 18 to 21 or 22 degrees inland, cooler at the coast. Winds continuing mainly light to moderate southeasterly.

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain over western coastal counties on Tuesday night. Drier further east with clear spells. Overnight lows of 10 to 13 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, uncertainty increases from the midweek period when the progress of a depression northwards over the country looks set to bring rain. Current indications suggest outbreaks of rain will push in over the southern half of the country in the morning, spreading to all areas through the afternoon with a clearance moving into the south by the evening. Highest temperatures of 19 to 20 degrees in Ulster and Connacht, 15 and 17 degrees elsewhere.

The outlook for Thursday and beyond is for unsettled conditions with showers at times.