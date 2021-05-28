Six done for speeding on Sallins bypass as residents raise concerns
Garda Traffic
The checkpoint in Sallins. Picture: An Garda Siochana
Six motorists were caught travelling about the speed limit of 80km/h on the newly-opened Sallins bypass, Naas Roads Policing Unit said today.
The gardai conducted a checkpoint on the bypass after speeding concerns were raised by local residents of the area.
Six Fixed Charge Penalty notices were issued to motorists for travelling above the limit of 80kph, with the highest travelling at 115kph.
