Six on trollies at Naas Hospital today

Six people are on trolleys in the emergency department at Naas Hospital this morning, according to the latest figures compiled by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

There are no patients on trolleys in wards or elsewhere at the Kildare hospital.

Nationally, there are 115 people on trolleys across the country this morning.

There are 16 on trolleys in the Mater, two in St James's, seven in St St Vincent's University Hospital and 10 in Tallaght Hospital.

One person is on a trolley at Portlaoise Hospital, with two in Tullamore and 10 in Mullingar.