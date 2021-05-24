Naas man to go on trial for Kildare murder for third time

A 49-year-old man will go on trial on Wednesday, charged with murdering a man in Naas, Co Kildare, seven years ago. The jury has been told that there have already been two trials in the case.

Zoltan Almasi, a Hungarian citizen with an address at Harbour View, Naas, was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this afternoon, Monday, May 24, charged with murdering Joseph Dunne.

Dressed in a suit and tie, Mr Almasi pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of the 20-year-old man at Harbour View on May 16, 2014.

A jury of seven men and four women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is expected to last four weeks.

Mr Justice Michael White told the jury that ‘this is a case, where there have been two previous trials’.

“I want to ensure you don’t engage in any social media research,” he said. “Trust the courts. Don’t do any Google searches or social media searches.”

The trial will begin on Wednesday afternoon.