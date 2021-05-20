Judge criticises decision to delay trial of man accused of exposing himself in Edenderry

JUDGE Catherine Staines criticised the delay in directions coming from the DPP in a case where a man is accused of exposing himself in Edenderry.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Tullamore District Court he was applying for an adjournment because specialist interviewers had not been able to carry out their work because of Covid restrictions.

Judge Staines said that the interviewing could have been done in controlled circumstances with social distancing and masks.

“We've been working every day in the pandemic for the last year-and-a-half. The guards have been working,” she said.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said his instructions were to apply for an eight-week adjournment and Judge Staines adjourned the matter to July 14.

Twenty-four-year-old Andrew Mitchell, 44 Woodlawn Drive, Clonbullogue, is accused of two charges under Section 4 of the 1824 Vagrancy Act.

The charges allege he willfully, openly and lewdly exposed his person with intent to insult a female at Canal Bank, Edenderry on August 23 last year.