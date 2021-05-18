Vaccine portal for 45 to 49 year olds to open tomorrow

The Covid-19 vaccine portal for 45 to 49 year olds will open from tomorrow.

Initially mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, will be available for this age group.

Work is ongoing at the Health Service Executive around use of the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

The Health Service Executive's Chief Clinical Officer said the executive has received advice from National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) that people aged 40 to 49 could receive Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and AstraZeneca vaccines.

It will take some more time for the HSE to finalise its plans, on rolling-out the Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines for people aged 40 to 49 years.