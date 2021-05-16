All electric Opel Vivaro-E van arrives

The new Vivaro-e, Opel’s first fully electric light commercial vehicle, has arrived in Ireland.

Crowned International Van of the Year 2021, the award-winning van from the German carmaker will play a key role in Opel’s rapidly growing electric range, arriving on the market in time to meet the growing need for emission-free delivery of goods and services.

Available in two trims, two lengths and with two battery sizes to choose from, boasting a WLTP range of up to 330km on a single charge, the Vivaro-e retails in Ireland from €36,895 (€29,834 ex-VAT) plus delivery related charges, exclusive of applicable business grants of up to €3,800.

Fergal Marron, Head of Fleet at Leeson Motors, Opel Importer in Ireland, said:

“The new Opel Vivaro-e sets the standard for ease of use, dependability and professionalism. In electric guise, it is as versatile and flexible as its diesel counterparts and simply offers no compromise; customers can still expect outstanding practicality and durability, synonymous with diesel variants.

“With a payload of up to 1,226kg and maximum gross vehicle weight of 3,100kg, the Vivaro-e furthermore has a towing capacity of up to 1 tonne.

With a choice of both a 50kWh and 75kWh battery to ensure customers have a choice based on their business needs, the 75kWh battery boasts a range of up to 330 kilometres, or for less intense usage needs, the 50kWh battery has a range of up to 230km (WLTP).

A sophisticated regenerative braking system, which recovers the energy produced under braking or deceleration, further increases efficiency. The lithium ion battery is cleverly positioned under the load cabin, so as not to compromise essential load-space. The battery’s positioning furthermore lowers the vehicle’s centre of gravity, delivering enhanced cornering and wind stability, even when fully loaded with cargo.

The Vivaro-e’s powerful motor generates 136hp and 260Nm of torque. Whilst an electronically controlled maximum speed of 130km/h preserves the electric range, the Vivaro-e is perfectly suited for inner-city driving, unleashing ample performance for motorway driving.

Using a 100 kW DC public charging station, the 50kWh battery charges to 80% in only 30 minutes, whilst the 75kW battery takes 45 minutes. The battery is covered by an eight year / 160,000km guarantee for up to 70% retention, certifiable by the Opel Dealer Network.

The Vivaro-e is available in two lengths, L1 and L2. At 1.9m tall, the Vivaro-e easily accesses shopping centre or basement parking lots.

Two trims are on offer. The Edition trim offers a comprehensive list of standard comfort and safety equipment to include 6-way adjustable driver seat with armrest, passenger bench seat with storage, laminated windscreen, bulkhead, 2 side sliding doors, ESP, hill assist, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, 180° opening solid rear doors, cruise control and speed limiter, a spare wheel, daytime running lamps and DAB radio.

The Sportive trim, retailing from €38,895 plus delivery, exclusive of applicable grants, adds an Appearance Pack (body coloured front bumper / mirrors / door handles / side protection moulding, front fog lamps, LED daytime running lights, chrome grille and electric folding mirrors), air conditioning, automatic windscreen wipers, automatic lights, 7” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and rear parking sensors.

The Vivaro-e continues Opel’s electrification offensive, taking its place beside the new electric Corsa-e, the Grandland X PHEV range and the all-new Opel Mokka-e. The next electric Opel LCV, the compact Combo Cargo-e will arrive in late 2021, followed by the large Opel Movano-e. Opel will offer an electrified version of every passenger car and LCV model by 2024.