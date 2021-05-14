Rent scam alert issued by gardaí after people stung for thousands

Gardaí have put the public on alert to a rent scam in which it is claimed has people stung people have been stung for thousands of euro.

The guards issued a statement after being alerted by colleagues in counties in southern Leinster.

"Gardaí have received a number of complaints of rental scams whereby people have paid over deposits and rent advances to fraudulent accounts. In recent days a number of people have been victimised in the Kilkenny, Carlow & Waterford Divisions resulting in losses running into thousands of euros.

"Again we urge people to fully check out the authenticity of advertisements for rental accommodation and to check out the property in advance of handing over or depositing money. This includes holiday rentals. Appropriate checks should be carried to ensure that the person renting the property is authorised to do so.

"We ask that people who have properties to rent use fully licensed letting agents who are licensed under the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PRSA)," concluded the statement.