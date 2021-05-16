New sea app is one-stop-shop for Kildare sea swimmers and watersports enthusiasts

A new app developed by environmentalist and daily sea swimmer Peter O’Brien brings key information for sea users together in a simple to use format.

The Sea features geo-located pins on coastal and sea sites of interest and activity. It provides users with details such as water temperature, tide times, swell height and wind speed.

Users are also encouraged to share their own information, photos and favourite places.

The App is divided into four sections – Activities, Environment, Culture and Advocacy – and features a podcast section called the Seapod.

Along with necessary and helpful details for swimmers and watersport enthusiasts the app features podcasts, blogs and advocacy on Blue Health. It also offers ways to get involved with environmental issues relating to the sea in Ireland.

Mr O’Brien created The Sea for two reasons – to provide the necessary information for all sea users on one app and to create a space for conversations about environmental issues around the sea in Ireland.

He is inviting individuals and organisations to get involved in The Sea and contribute to it. It is a wiki app, which means users can add new locations and/or information and images to existing ones

“This is a one stop shop for everything related to the sea in Ireland,” he said.

“As well as providing useful information on the best spots for swimming, surfing and kayaking, I wanted to gather like minded people, who firstly love the sea and want to use it for their well being; I know the benefits and so do all regular sea users.

“But also it is for those who are concerned about our seas, it is also therefore a space for action and education.

“This is not just an App, we are gathering all the sea communities into one place and creating a marine movement. Our seas are in danger, the Irish sea has lost 90% of its biodiversity in 100 years and we need marine protected areas. Through our Sea Pod podcast and our blogs I’m providing a platform where these issues can be highlighted and discussed”.

Individuals are invited to submit their own favourite spots for swimming and sea activity. They are also invited to get involved with the app to provide information on environmental, cultural and advocacy issues.

“The Sea is interactive, people can add to it and engage with us, this app will grow as people add to it,” said Mr O’Brien.

“My aim is for it to be the best information and educational resource for sea enthusiasts in Ireland”

Features

ACTIVITIES – vital information for all sea activities such as swimming, surfing and kayaking including tide times, water temperature, swell height. Users can add spots and can create their own bespoke page with favourite locations.

ENVIRONMENT – Information and locations on a whole range of environmental issues including Bird Sanctuaries, Marine Protected areas, Whale and dolphin watching

CULTURE – hotspots of our coastal heritage including the great lighthouses and Martello towers

ADVOCACY – information on important issues regarding the sea and a call to action for users to engage with advocacy and actions around the seas and coasts. For example becoming a Clean Coasts volunteer or learning about the danger of over fishing. Here is the place for users to look up petitions like save Keem beach in Donegal or the 30 by 30 campaign to provide 30% properly managed Marine Protected areas by 2030.

SEA POD – Podcasts primarily devoted to wellbeing and the benefits of the sea.

Notifications - High tides, events ( when restrictions allow ), campaigns, updates and more.

My Sea - This feature is all over the app, users can add and save to My Sea, they can add favouite blog post, Seapods, events etc. So they don’t have to search for the information, it's all saved in one place.

Interviewees include: Easkey Britton, surfer; Fergal Smith, surfer; Anja Murray, Eco Eye and Nature File presenter,; Niall O Murchu, Wim Hof Instructor and many others.

Well Being - Michael Ryan (Michael D Higgins’ yoga teacher ) does yoga, breath and mindfulness videos by the sea and we invite others to join this part of the site.

BLOG - On safety and everything app and sea related.

The Sea app assets have been beautifully designed by renowned Irish artist and designer Niall Sweeney.

To download for Android and IOS please visit www.thesea.ie