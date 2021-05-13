LATEST: 39 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 39 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today. Kildare has the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (April 29-May 12) in the country, at 129.3 cases.

No deaths have been reported from the virus today, but there have been 456 new cases nationwide. Some 81% of these cases are among people under 45.

Of today's new cases, 189 are in Dublin, 52 in Cork, 49 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 17 in Galway and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 111 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. Eleven additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, May 11, 1,922,913 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

Some 1,408,105 people have received their first dose and 514,808 people have received their second dose.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “Our key objective remains to follow the public health advice in our daily activities as we continue to chart our way through this pandemic.

“I would encourage people who have been vaccinated, to safely resume your lives, mindful of the guidelines. For those awaiting vaccination, the many choices we make to stick with the public health advice will keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”