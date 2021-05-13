WATCH: Midlands farmer becomes huge hit on TikTok

17-year-old Midlands farmer Lauren Ennis has broken through one million video likes on popular app TikTok.

Lauren, from Offaly, was recently featured on RTE News and she uses her platform on the video sharing app to promote women in agriculture, while also giving her 70,000 followers a few laughs.

Speaking to RTE News recently, Lauren said: "I say on my bio I make culchie TikToks so if you're from the country or agri you might find them funny."

"What motivates me to post agri TikToks is for young girls who might not have the confidence to go into farming or are afraid of the backlash or maybe boys have told them they can't do it or it's a man's job.

"I know when I was younger if I had someone older than me that I could look up to, I would be a lot more confident in myself. A lot of the time you will get sexist remarks and if you address them, they often say they're joking. Girls or women have never found this funny.

"No matter what age you are. If you're a young boy or an old man, this behaviour is not acceptable and the effects it can have on young girls or women, in general, is often very devastating

"A woman's place is wherever she's happiest," she added. "I feel like often women in agriculture don't get the respect we deserve and I feel as a whole the agri community needs to support women more."

Lauren very much shows her love of the farming world in her TikToks, from looking after stock to cow whispering! You can watch more of her videos by TAPPING HERE.