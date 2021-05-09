PROPERTY WATCH: Stunning! Beautifully restored four-bed home with wine cellar and 'old world charm'

A beautifully restored four-bed house in Tipperary is on sale for €650,000.

The Mill House has been tastefully converted into a contemporary style residence, situated in a quiet and tranquil village setting overlooking the Carrigahorrig River.

This magnificent property combines “old world charm” with all the comforts of modern-day living.

The Mill offers beautifully proportioned living accommodation which is flooded to the rear with excellent natural light. French patio doors provide ease of access to the external terraced areas.

The property was recently extended to incorporate an Amdega hard wood conservatory which makes a stunning retreat/relaxation area in all seasons. Upstairs, there are four spacious bedrooms with two ensuite shower rooms and main bathroom.

The property includes a book lined study/office with hard wood patio doors to a balcony with seating area overlooking the river.

It also has an integral wine cellar with wine rack space for 520 bottles. The property stands in approx. 0.48 ha (1.18 acres) which is approached by a private driveway from the main road bordered by the Carrigahorrig river.

To the rear of the dwelling house a haven of majestic gardens and grounds for outdoor dining awaits a perspective Purchaser.

The lakeside village of Terryglass and town of Portumna on Lough Derg are situated close by both of which are renowned for the excellent water sport facilities.

