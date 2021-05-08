'On the road again' - Driving lessons return next week

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has confirmed that following the recent decision by government on the gradual reopening of road safety services, ‘essential workers’ can take Essential Driver Training (EDT) lessons with an Approved Driving Instructor (ADI) from this Monday, May 10.

Initial Basic Training (IBT), the programme of mandatory training for learner motorcyclists can also resume from May 10.

The RSA can confirm that the resumption of EDT lessons will apply to any essential workers who want to start the EDT process as well as those who had already commenced their EDT before Level 5 restrictions were imposed. It also extends to essential workers in the process of undertaking lessons in preparation for Car, HGV and Bus tests.

As previously allowed by Government, ADI’s can continue to deliver pre-test lessons to essential workers. Those learners in the non-essential category may not take EDT sessions/lessons as restrictions remain in place for this group.

Customers can find details on what is included in the list of essential workers on www.gov.ie

"The RSA has put in place a process which will facilitate the new direction from Government, that allows ‘essential workers’ to take EDT lessons. Specifically, we have developed a form, which can be downloaded from the RSA website, which essential workers must complete to ‘self-declare’ their essential worker status," a statement read.

"When completed it must be provided (hard copy or electronic) to their ADI in advance of their EDT training. The self-declaration form only needs to be provided once by the learner driver to an ADI, it does not need to be provided before each session/lesson.

"The form should be kept on file by the ADI as the RSA may seek confirmation that a candidate has signed the ‘self-declaration’ confirming that they are an essential worker."

The RSA will reopen its EDT Online Portal, at 12pm on May 10, to allow ADIs to upload EDT sessions completed by essential workers. Details of the recommencement of EDT sessions by essential workers has been communicated to ADIs by the RSA.

The government has also directed that driving tests for essential workers continue to be the priority for the driver testing service. However, in line with the gradual reopening of services, driving tests for those customers who fall into the ‘non-essential’ category are being allowed to recommence in a limited fashion.

It is expected that the earliest invitations for test appointments will be issued to these customers later in May. This is likely to cover customers who applied for a test about a year ago. Customers will be invited by the RSA to book a test based on having completed their full programme of 12 Essential Driver Training (EDT) sessions and length of time waiting, i.e. those waiting longest will be invited first. There is no need for customers to contact the RSA, we have all the necessary details already and will contact them directly when it is their turn.

"We understand that people have been waiting sometime for these services but would ask customers for their patience as plans are put in place to gradually re-open services over the coming weeks," the RSA said.

Information will be posted on the RSA website as these plans are finalised. Unfortunately, the RSA does not have further information at this time, and we would ask customers not to call the RSA. Further details will be announced as they are finalised in the run-up to services recommencing.