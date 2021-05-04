Actor Tom Hickey, from Naas, to be laid to rest this Thursday

Tom Hickey, the legendary star of stage and screen from Naas, will be laid to rest this Thursday.

The star of The Riordans, and one of the best stage actors Ireland has ever produced, passed away last Saturday.

Mr Hickey is survived by his son Lee, brothers Kieran, Tim and John B, sisters Phyl and Anne-Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, former colleagues in the theatre community and a wide circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current government restrictions. The family has requested family flowers only please - donations, in lieu, to The Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

The Funeral Mass for Mr Hickey may be viewed on Thursday morning (May 6) at 12 noon by accessing at the Eadestown Parish website. (Click through and select the livestream link).