Gardaí alerted to a suspicious looking insurance certificate on vehicle's windscreen

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí

While Clonmel gardaí were conducting an Operation Lifesaver checkpoint at Marlfield village on Sunday, May 2.

Gardaí were alerted to a suspicious looking insurance certificate on a vehicle's windscreen.

On further inspection, gardaí noted that the disc was in fact false and photocopied.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged and is to appear in court at a later date.