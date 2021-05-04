PROPERTY WATCH: Semi-detached three-bedroom house with gardens for only €85,000

A semi-detached three-bedroom house with gardens in Tipperary is on sale for only €85,000 as part of BidX1's online auction on on May 14.

Property Summary

Semi-detached three-bedroom house.

Gardens to the front and rear.

Extending to approximately 81sq. m (877 sq. ft).

Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €7,800 per annum.

Gross Yield 9.1%.

Location

Cahir is a town in Tipperary situated approximately 22km south of Tipperary town centre.

The subject property can be accessed from the R668 into Carrigean Cottages.

Local amenities include Our Lady of Mercy Primary School, Dolan's SuperValu Cahir, ALDI and a range of shops, bars and restaurants.

Transport links include Bus Éireann service (55, 245, 355 & X8) and the M8.

Description

Semi detached three bedroom house.

Two storey beneath a pitched roof.

Off street parking.

Gardens to the front and rear.

We are informed the property extends to approximately 81 sq. m (877 sq. ft).

All intending purchasers are advised to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy of the measurements provided.

Accommodation

The property was not internally inspected or measured by BidX1. The information was provided by the Vendor. We are informed that the property provides:

Three-bedroom accommodation.

Tenancy

We are informed the property is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €7,800 per annum.

VAT

