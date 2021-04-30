Kildare teen's podcast with Picture This musician Nicky Brennan to be broadcast this Saturday

A Kildare teenager’s interview with a Picture This musician will be broadcast tomorrow, Saturday, May 1.

Caitlyn McGannon, 13, a first year student at Kildare Town Community School, has hosted a weekly podcast called KK’s Lockdown Showdown, under the guidance of The Hive youth hub, since the start of the pandemic last year.

The budding broadcaster has covered issues such as keeping occupied during lockdown, homeschooling and her primary school graduation. She has also interviewed well-known Kildare town figures including champion boxer Katelynn Phelan, and Sharon and Brandon Webb from Ireland’s Got Talent.

However, her biggest interviewee so far is Nicky Brennan, the local musician who plays with one of Ireland’s biggest rock acts, Athy band Picture This.

Caitlyn made contact with Nicky through her mum Charlene, and the musician was happy to sit down with her - in a socially distanced fashion - for an interview.

Although The Hive is currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, they facilitated Caitlyn in recording the interview in recent weeks.

The young podcaster questioned the local musician, who has toured worldwide with the chart-topping Kildare band, on a wide range of topics, from his interest in music when he was younger, to his successful career.

“He was such a lovely person to talk to, it was just like I’d known him for ages,” said Caitlyn. “He gave some advice for young musicians in the town and talked about his life experiences. It was so relatable as he grew up in the same town as me.”

A group of enthusiastic young podcasters connected to The Hive have been creating shows and content remotely for the past year. Caitlyn’s podcasts range from 45 minutes to an hour and a half long, and she has become a dab hand at editing her material into a format that will engage with young listeners.

Caitlyn’s interview with Nicky Brennan will air on The Hive Youth Radio this Saturday at 1pm.

Selected Hive Youth Radio podcasts are also now available on Spotify.

Anyone who is interested in getting involved with The Hive Youth Radio should email Paul@thehivekildare.ie or visit www.thehivekildare.ie.

Meanwhile, Picture This released their latest single LA House Party on Friday.